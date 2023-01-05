Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

January 5th Weather Forecast

Calmer Weather Pattern Ahead, Small Snow Accumulations Tonight
Calmer Weather Pattern Ahead, Small Snow Accumulations Tonight
Calmer Weather Pattern Ahead, Small Snow Accumulations Tonight(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Afternoon and evening showers are likely today with a high near 40 degrees. Rain will change to snow later this evening with occasional flurries overnight tonight. Lows will be near freezing by Friday morning and a dusting of snow accumulation is possible. A few flurries are possible on Friday with a high in the middle 30s. After going a month with only 1 sunny day, the clouds are expected to break on Saturday. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky is expected Saturday through the middle of next week. Afternoon highs will warm slightly due to the afternoon sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will be back in the 40s. There are some signs a cool down will arrive later next week. Highs could be closer to the freezing mark (or “normal” for this time of the year). The chance of snow on Sunday is dropping as the storm will likely stay to our south.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs House Bill 377. The bill pledges $500 million to Ohio's...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
Robert Witcher
Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin shows signs of improvement as he remains in ICU, Bills say
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random

Latest News

1/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/4/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Chasing a record high in Toledo today, but we're back in the 30s from Thursday onward. Dan...
1/4: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast