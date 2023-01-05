January 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Afternoon and evening showers are likely today with a high near 40 degrees. Rain will change to snow later this evening with occasional flurries overnight tonight. Lows will be near freezing by Friday morning and a dusting of snow accumulation is possible. A few flurries are possible on Friday with a high in the middle 30s. After going a month with only 1 sunny day, the clouds are expected to break on Saturday. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky is expected Saturday through the middle of next week. Afternoon highs will warm slightly due to the afternoon sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will be back in the 40s. There are some signs a cool down will arrive later next week. Highs could be closer to the freezing mark (or “normal” for this time of the year). The chance of snow on Sunday is dropping as the storm will likely stay to our south.

