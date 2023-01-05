Birthday Club
Local police help catch sex offender who sent explicit messages to undercover cop posing as minor

Anthony John-Hamernik Girard, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in Federal prison for sexual exploitation of children.
Anthony John-Hamernik Girard, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in Federal prison for sexual exploitation of children.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police helped catch a sex offender from Michigan who sent explicit messages to an undercover cop who was posing as a minor, Department of Justice says.

According to the DOJ, Anthony John-Hamernik Girard, 32, of Dearborn, Michigan, was sentenced to 15 years in Federal prison for sexual exploitation of children.

“A prior conviction that resulted in a designation as a sex offender did not prevent this offender from lurking online and exploiting a minor,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “This sentence demonstrates that recidivist offenders who engage in online exploitation will receive significant penalties to keep our children safe.”

The DOJ says Girard admitted that, while online, he requested that a 16-year-old minor create and send him an image of the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Girard also admitted he received a sexually explicit from the minor and told the 16-year-old that he “kinda” wished the minor was younger.

Perrysburg Police helped with the investigation after Girard began sending sexually explicit messages to a minor Girard believed was a 14-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover police officer.

According to the DOJ, the investigation led to the discovery that Girard had other contacts with minors, including telling a 13-year-old that she was “beautiful” before the minor told Girard she wanted no further contact with him.

“Sexual exploitation is one of the most depraved crimes committed, and this case is especially disturbing because the defendant engaged in this behavior following a conviction that put him on the sex registry,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “The FBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable members of our community from harm and exploitation.”

