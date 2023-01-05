Birthday Club
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during Akron arrest files suit

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated.

Charles Hicks II seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed this week in federal court.

It also alleges malicious prosecution and claims the city failed to properly train officers or conduct a thorough investigation into the Feb. 7, 2021, arrest.

A police spokesperson referred questions to the city’s law department.

Stephanie Marsh, a city spokesperson, declined comment, noting the city generally does not comment on pending litigation.

