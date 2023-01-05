Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Metroparks Meetup: Weekly Travel Shows Return

Metroparks Meetup: Weekly Travel Shows Return
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Back in person for the first time in 3 years is the Toledo Metroparks Travel Circle Series. Cosponsored by Maumee Valley Adventurers, the 13-week program allows Toledoans to showcase their world travels and inspire those who seek adventure abroad.

The presentations rotate each week between the Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Preserve and the Oak Openings Lodge. And each week brings a different speaker with a unique travel experience.

“It’s different from you know, watching a documentary on TV that may be fascinating, but you have kind of the same thing here but it’s people that are your friends and neighbors from right here in town,” explained Scott Carpenter, spokesman for the Toledo Metroparks.

The presentations are at 2pm every Saturday from January through March, and it’s free to attend with no reservation required.

“There’s always a question-and-answer period, and sometimes that’s the best part,” added Carpenter. “You’re answering the questions people have as they’re listening.”

A man who you’ll certainly have questions for when he speaks in late March is Vince Walsh. He’s been to South America, Asia, and Europe on a lifetime of adventure that began 50 years ago.

“Back in the 70′s as a Peace Corp volunteer I lived in southeast Asia in Malaysia, and it just became a part of me,” Walsh told 13abc.

Vince and the other speakers won’t just be recapping vacations; they embraced cultural experiences. Vince’s presentation will cover an 11-day journey he took through Spain, all the way from the Pyrenees Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean.

“For me it touched every part of being,” said Walsh. “From the physical, to the mental, to the emotional, to the spiritual level.”

Vince calls himself fortunate for his half century of time on different continents, and says it made him a better person.

“Not everyone sees things the way that we have culturally been brought up to see them,” explained Walsh. “So, be open, and be accepting.”

When we asked Walsh where he was planning to travel next, he said, “I’ll have to check with my wife.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs House Bill 377. The bill pledges $500 million to Ohio's...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
Robert Witcher
Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin shows signs of improvement as he remains in ICU, Bills say
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random

Latest News

Metroparks Meetup: Weekly Travel Shows Return
Metroparks Meetup: Weekly Travel Shows Return
13abc's Ethan Watts show us the many ways to have snow much fun at the Metroparks in this...
Having snow much fun at the Metroparks
Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter
Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter
Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter
Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter