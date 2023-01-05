More companies accused of Ohio sports gambling ad violations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission says it plans to take administrative action against more companies for alleged sports gaming advertising and promotions violations.

The regulatory body said Thursday it notified DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars of the disciplinary moves, accusing the companies of falsely promoting “free” bets and running ads that failed to communicate information on problem gambling resources, like an addition helpline phone number.

The commission said the companies advertised “free” or “risk-free” promotions where bettors were required to spend money to opt in. That language is prohibited in sports gaming promotions where people must spend their own money to get the promotional value.

“The sports gaming industry has received multiple reminders of the rules and standards for advertising and promotions, yet continues to disregard Ohio law. These repeated violations leave the Commission no choice but to pursue administrative action to bring operators into compliance,” said Matthew Schuler, Executive Director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission in a statement. “The Commission takes responsible gambling seriously – and expects the industry to value the same.”

DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars face $150,000 fines but they can appeal and have the right to a public hearing. If the fines go through, the money would go to the Sports Gaming Revenue Fund.

The commission said it will vote on any action on the matter in a public hearing.

Those seeking help with gambling problems can call the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 or Ohio’s Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966.

There are numerous resources available to those looking for assistance, including an online chat option at ncpgambling.org/chat. Learn more at the link here.

