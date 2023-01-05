Birthday Club
Perkins Township officers on paid leave after shooting man, officials say

Multiple officers are on paid administrative leave after shooting Dominic Grant on Jan. 3, 2023.
Multiple officers are on paid administrative leave after shooting Dominic Grant on Jan. 3, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Perkins Township Police Officers are on paid administrative leave after shooting a man on Tuesday, according to the Perkins Township Board of Trustees.

A statement from the board said officers shot Dominic Grant at Foxborough Commons on Tuesday. They did not provide information on Grant’s condition or what initially called police to the apartment complex. Body camera footage shows Grant was alert and speaking with officers after the shooting.

The board said Perkins Township PD, the City of Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office responded to a call for service to the apartment complex on Tuesday.

“As a result of an interaction with a subject by the name of Dominic J. Grant, an Officer involved shooting occurred,” the board said in a statement.

Grant was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Body camera footage shows multiple law enforcement officials inside of an apartment talking to Grant for more than a half hour before the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation as well as the City of Lorain Police department are investigating the shooting. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Officers entered the apartment and ask Grant what’s wrong. As an officer approaches him, Grant tells him not to come near him and thinks police are going to kill him.

“Why would I do that?” an officer responds.

Another woman inside of the apartment says that Grant needs his medication and he disputes that. Officers plead with him early on in the interaction to put a knife down and he refuses.

“Dominic, put the knife down, we don’t have to go this route,” an unidentified officer tells him.

“Yes we do,” Grant responds.

“Let me help you,” the officer says.

The conversations go on for nearly another 30 minutes before the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information and body camera footage as we learn more.

