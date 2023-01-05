Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Trial reset for polygamous sect leader in northern Arizona

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border.(Coconino County Sheriff's Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial date for a polygamous sect leader charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border has been pushed back.

Samuel Bateman has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Arizona. He was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, but his attorney asked for more time to prepare. The trial now is scheduled to start March 14.

Bateman faces a raft of state and federal charges, including child abuse, obstructing a federal investigation and aiding in kidnapping girls who were placed in the state child welfare agency after his arrest earlier this year.

Federal authorities also have accused Bateman of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, though he does not face any charges directly related to that accusation.

Bateman and his followers practice polygamy, a legacy of the early teachings of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The faith known widely as the Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs House Bill 377. The bill pledges $500 million to Ohio's...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
Robert Witcher
Coroner: Lucas Co. Jail inmate died from natural causes
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Damar Hamlin shows signs of improvement as he remains in ICU, Bills say

Latest News

Police arrested a 21-year-old woman after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Utah...
Video shows suspected DUI driver barreling into children’s center on New Year’s Eve
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
Police arrested a 21-year-old woman after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Utah...
Video shows suspected DUI driver barreling into children's center on New Year's Eve