The windows of opportunity created by Cherry Street helped change local man’s life

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street’s Life Revitalization Center is undergoing major renovations. Hundreds of windows at the old Macomber High School building are being replaced. Once the project got underway, a heartwarming connection was uncovered.

Cherry Street holds a special place in the heart of one of the men who is helping make the windows. Daryl Ribby is a line leader at Fiber Frame, a window manufacturing facility in Toledo. But it was a much different story for Daryl a few short years ago, when he was living at the Cherry Street men’s shelter.

“If you’re down on your luck, having hard time, they’ll help you out and steer you in the right direction,” said Ribby. “They helped me at a point where I didn’t think anyone would.”

Ribby says his time at Cherry Street is what got him back on track in both his personal and professional lives.

“It’s a real good feeling to be part of helping them out after what they did for me,” said Ribby.

The mission is in the process of replacing every window at the Life Revitalization Center and Ribby is a big part of making the product that’s being used.

“When I found out I was doing the Cherry Street project, I had butterflies,” said Ribby. “I try to do the best I can in everything in life, and these windows are another showing of that. "

“The story is unbelievable, it’s almost like a fairy tale,” said Matt Callanan, plant manager at Fiber Frame.

Callanan says Ribby has been an asset to the company on a number of levels.

“He comes in with great ambition to conquer each day and he’s enthusiastic,” said Callanan. “He encourages everyone around him and he’s accelerated through the ranks very quickly.”

Leaders at Cherry Street say Ribby’s story is a perfect example of the windows of opportunity created by the mission’s work.

“To see stories like that come full circle is the heartbeat of this ministry,” said Kurtis Tallman, VP of Operations for Cherry Street Mission Ministries. “It’s why we do what we do for people who need help with a second opportunity.

The goal is to have all of the 519 windows in the building replaced by the end of next year. The project has a price tag of about $1.6 million.

There’s a fundraising campaign to cover the cost. If you’d like to make a donation or learn more, click here.

