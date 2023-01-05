Birthday Club
YWCA announces 2023 Milestones honorees

The YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon will be held on March 30 at 11:30 a.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has announced the 2023 Honorees for the YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women annual award.

YWCA says this is the 28th year that the YWCA has recognized extraordinary women in the community who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and contributed to the empowerment of women.

The YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon will be held on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Glass City Center.

According to the YWCA, the honorees include:

  • Amy Chang - Arts
  • Ambrea Mikolajczyk - Business
  • Mary Sabin - Education
  • Dr. Cecilia Adams - Government
  • Lori Hauser - Sciences
  • Tina Butts - Social Services
  • Kristi Hoffman - Volunteerism
  • Lauren Scott - Women on the Rise (YW Involvement)
  • Kendra Smith - Women on the Rise (Community)
  • Erin Baker - Women on the Rise (Community)

Honoree bios and and photos will be available here later this month.

