YWCA announces 2023 Milestones honorees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has announced the 2023 Honorees for the YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women annual award.

YWCA says this is the 28th year that the YWCA has recognized extraordinary women in the community who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and contributed to the empowerment of women.

The YWCA Milestones: A Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon will be held on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Glass City Center.

According to the YWCA, the honorees include:

Amy Chang - Arts

Ambrea Mikolajczyk - Business

Mary Sabin - Education

Dr. Cecilia Adams - Government

Lori Hauser - Sciences

Tina Butts - Social Services

Kristi Hoffman - Volunteerism

Lauren Scott - Women on the Rise (YW Involvement)

Kendra Smith - Women on the Rise (Community)

Erin Baker - Women on the Rise (Community)

Honoree bios and and photos will be available here later this month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.