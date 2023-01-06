Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1/6: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

On/off flurries possible through the weekend, otherwise quiet.
1/6: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: Flurries around and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 30s. TONIGHT: Overcast with flurries lingering; also colder with lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Clouds and a brief flurry for the morning, then some sunshine possible in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs once again in the upper 30s, and a snow shower or flurry can’t be ruled out, especially south of Toledo. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine Monday and a bit warmer with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. A bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s and partly sunny skies. Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs near 40. An evening rain or snow shower is possible Thursday, but some mixed precipitation is more likely later Thursday night into Friday, when highs will be in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Teen charged in connection to deaths of Toledo teens.
Teenager facing charges in connection to the deaths of Toledo teens, investigators confirm
Ryan Carter
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

1/6: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
1/6: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Calm Weather Pattern
January 6th Weather Forecast
January 6th Weather Forecast
January 6th Weather Forecast
1/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast