1/6: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Flurries around and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 30s. TONIGHT: Overcast with flurries lingering; also colder with lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Clouds and a brief flurry for the morning, then some sunshine possible in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs once again in the upper 30s, and a snow shower or flurry can’t be ruled out, especially south of Toledo. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine Monday and a bit warmer with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. A bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s and partly sunny skies. Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs near 40. An evening rain or snow shower is possible Thursday, but some mixed precipitation is more likely later Thursday night into Friday, when highs will be in the upper 30s.

