Benchmark owner speaks out after kitchen fire: Damage impacting several surrounding businesses

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire at Benchmark Restaurant Wednesday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but because of the centralized location of the restaurant, several businesses were also impacted.

“35 years that we’ve been in business, operations from New York to California, this is the first incident we’ve ever had,” said Benchmark owner Ed Harmon. “We’re investigating, but looking at it, it seems to be the issue that one that got over heated, what we call the boiler, that has the steak preparation.”

Harmon runs quite a few businesses around town, including Claude’s right acoss the street from Benchmark. He says the number one thing on his mind right now is taking care of his employees.

“We will be paying them a full salary during the time that they’re shut down so they will not be hurt.”

Damage from the fire caused not only Benchmark to close down, but also the businesses above, and next door, including popular pizza place Basil.

“We’re looking at a few days maybe four or five that we will be closed.”

Harmon says his crews will be working through the weekend to make sure everyone can open back up as soon as possible.

“All indication they’ll (third floor businesses) be back in their offices on Monday. Basil, we anticipate Wednesday or Thursday. We’ll help them in every way we can,” said Harmon. “The money is obviously a factor, but our tennants are number one.”

