Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo to announce MLK Weekend Experience events during press conference

The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m.
The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m.(Associated Press)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a virtual press conference to announce the events for the 2023 MLK Weekend Experience.

The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. and will include Mayor Kapszukiewicz, University of Toledo President Dr. Greg Postel and Human Relations Commission Chair Erin Baker.

According to the City, the MLK Experience is held to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who played a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States.

The City says the public is encouraged to watch the conference live on the City of Toledo Facebook page by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged in connection to deaths of Toledo teens.
Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Ten facing charges in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens found in burned-down home
Ryan Carter
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
A man living on Overly Ct says the tree belonging to the city has become a nuisance.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property

Latest News

Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Ten facing charges in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens found in burned-down home
Teen charged in connection to deaths of Toledo teens.
Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 6, 2023
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 6, 2023
Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost launches a new resource for Ohio nonprofits to educate charity...
Ohio Attorney General launches program to protect nonprofits