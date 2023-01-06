City of Toledo to announce MLK Weekend Experience events during press conference

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is holding a virtual press conference to announce the events for the 2023 MLK Weekend Experience.

The City says the virtual press conference will take place on Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. and will include Mayor Kapszukiewicz, University of Toledo President Dr. Greg Postel and Human Relations Commission Chair Erin Baker.

According to the City, the MLK Experience is held to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who played a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States.

The City says the public is encouraged to watch the conference live on the City of Toledo Facebook page by clicking here.

