DeWine signs sweeping election reform bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping election reform bill into law Friday that would require voters to provide ID at the polls and give Ohioans fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or vote early.

The bill includes a series of changes, including prohibiting governments from prepaying return postage on mail-in ballots, limiting ballot drop boxes to one per county, and prohibiting curbside voting.

Driver’s licenses, passports, or military ID cards can count as voter ID, but Ohioans will no longer be able to use itolity bills or bank statements as identification to vote in person. Residents 17 and older will be eligible for a free state ID card.

“Elections integrity is a significant concern to Americans on both sides of the aisle across the country,” DeWine said in a statement Friday. “At the same time, I have long believed that Ohio does a good of administering elections, as we have provided ample opportunities to cast votes while avoiding the problems we have seen in recent federal elections in other states. I appreciate the General Assembly working with my Administration on changes to House Bill 458 to ensure that more restrictive proposals were not included in the final bill. Legislators included our suggestions to expand access to valid photo IDs and to maintain Ohioans’ ability to cast absentee ballots without the more restrictive identification requirements that were debated.”

Ohio Democrats are criticizing the legislation, saying it puts up unnecessary barriers to the voting booth.

“Ohio Republicans know that their out-of-touch agenda and anti-worker policies are betraying Ohio voters, and they don’t want to be held accountable,” Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters said in a statement. “So they’re further rigging the rules in their favor and pushing one of the worst anti-voter bills in the entire country all so that they can keep lining the pockets of their corporate donors and leave working families in Ohio out to dry. Shame on all of them.”

Ohio Republicans passed the bill last month. Read more about the legislation here.

