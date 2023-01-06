Family looks to raise money for paralyzed Michigan detective shot in line of duty

MONROE, Mich (WTVG) - The family of Detective Sergeant Devin Kachar is hosting a benefit in honor of his career.

The family says Kachar was paralyzed after being shot in action and is looking to raise money for Kacher.

The benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and an auction following at 8 p.m. Silent auctions and raffles will take place throughout the event with a cash bar being open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It is $50 per person which includes dinner and two drink tickets and $1,000 for a VIP table which reserves seats for 10 people, dinner, 20 drink tickets and $300 in raffle tickets. All children 17 years or younger are $25.

Tickets can be purchased via cash, check or credit card by contacting Nicole Kachar at 734-625-9098.

According to the Monroe Times, Kacher was assigned to the Michigan State Police Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team and was conducting surveillance of a drug investigation in Detroit last year when he was shot multiple times from an upstairs apartment window. He was outside the apartment on Riverview Street near I-96 on Detroit’s west side when shots were fired.

Kacher is a 10-year veteran of the force and was transported to a Detroit hospital where he was in stable condition, the Monroe Times reports.

