Glass City Center holds Open House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Center plans to hold an open house on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to the general manager, Steve Miller.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free and guests can enjoy artwork and live music, according to the GCC press release.

The GCC press release also states that there will be a limited number of SeaGate Centre souvenirs given away, as well as GCC polo shirts available for purchase at the event.

Miller hopes to provide an opportunity for the public to see the $70 million renovations and expansion of the building, according to the GCC press release.

Guests can experience the new 16,000 sq. ft. Grand Ballroom, a large reception area with a terrace and a view of the ballpark and downtown, the refurbished Expo Hall, private conference rooms with fiber technology and over $1.5 million in original artwork.

