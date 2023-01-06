Hittin’ the Town: Getting crafty at a Maumee boutique

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a special boutique in Maumee where you can not only buy beautiful items from local artists but also learn to make many of them.

S&J Unique Boutique is full of creations from local artisans.

“If you look around the store you will find so many cool things,” said owner Staci Cook. “The creativity we have in this space goes well beyond what I ever imagined.”

You can learn to make everything from bracelets and stationery to tumblers and much more. Many of the people who sell their items here also offer classes.

“We have cookie classes, paint classes, shuck your own oyster and make a necklace out of it classes,” said Cook. “We have a little bit of everything.”

Cook enjoys watching people learn or perfect their crafting and artistic skills in the space.

“I love watching the paint classes. As soon as they sit down, a lot of people say their painting will look horrible,” said Cook. “By the end of the session, their painting looks amazing. Each version may be different, but they are all beautiful.”

Cook also loves watching people come together over a simple project.

“We had a cookie class a couple weeks ago and the laughter coming from the room was wonderful,” said Cook. “It was well worth the time and effort we put into it. They have fun, let loose and let their creativity roll. After the pandemic, people really just want to get together and socialize and have fun creating things,” said Cook.

Staci’s husband Joel said it’s fun to watch people realize they have some artistic talent.

“People think I can’t, I don’t know how, I have never done that,” said Joel. “Once they try it, when they’re done, they say wow I can do that.”

And Joel loves seeing people enjoy time together with friends and family in the boutique.

“Moms, dads, kids, grandparents can take classes and have fun,” said Joel. “You can also walk around the boutique and have a great time. It is great watching someone learn to make something to treasure and pass down.”

