January 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with a few flurries at times today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures drop below freezing tonight for the first time in January. Saturday is expected to become sunny with a high in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible with clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The low 40s return early next week. Highs may reach the middle 40s by late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.