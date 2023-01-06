Birthday Club
January 6th Weather Forecast

Calm Weather Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with a few flurries at times today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures drop below freezing tonight for the first time in January. Saturday is expected to become sunny with a high in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible with clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The low 40s return early next week. Highs may reach the middle 40s by late next week.

