Local narcotics task force arrests man following eight-month investigation

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Task Force arrested a man following an eight-month investigation, according to a news release from the task force.

Shaun Spencer, 43, is facing a Weapons Under Disability charge but police say additional charges are expected. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

MAN executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 300 block in North Oakwood at a residence belonging to Spencer, MAN said in a news release. Agents seized several firearms and a large amount of US currency. The task force seized suspected methamphetamine, crack-cocaine and opiates from the residence.

Assisting MAN with the operation were the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Oakwood School Resource Officer and Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard.

MAN is made up of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Archbold Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Napoleon Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Bryan Police Department.

