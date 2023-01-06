New problem gambling awareness campaign addresses sports betting in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new problem gambling awareness campaign has been created to address legalized sports betting in Ohio.

Ohio for Responsible Gambling has launched Pause Before You Play to help educate Ohioans on the dangers of problem gambling and how to play responsibly.

Amanda Blackford, Director of Operations and Problem Gambling Services, said the campaign focuses on responsible play and the nuances of sports betting that can pose problems for some gamblers.

“There’s a difference between responsible entertainment and potentially destructive behavior,” said Blackford. “In other states that preceded Ohio in legalizing sports betting, we’ve seen higher interest and more struggles with problem gambling. We want people to have fun and be responsible.”

According to Blackford, people can bet on sports “basically anywhere with cell reception.” It’s easy for people to place multiple bets in real-time, accelerating the chance for potentially catastrophic losses. It’s also much easier for people to conceal the amount they bet.

Derek Longmeier, Executive Director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, said the campaign emphasizes the importance of early detection. Problem gamblers don’t have physical symptoms. Longmeier says because of this, it’s important to watch for these situations:

Hiding betting behavior from loved ones

Showing a sudden decrease in work performance

Asking for loans or bailouts to get out of debt

Using money for core expenses like food and rent to gamble

Betting more often or with more money

Betting more to make up for previous betting losses

Withdrawing from relationships with family and friends

Having extreme mood swings

According to a 2017 study, casino gamblers and sports gamblers had the highest rates of at risk/problem gambling: 24% and 24.3% respectively. Those with gambling problems also have a higher risk of drug or alcohol use and mental health conditions, including thought of suicide, according to Blackford.

The 2017 Report on Problem Gambling Services found nearly one in 10 Ohioans who gamble are currently experiencing or are at risk of developing a problem. That’s more than 900,000 Ohioans.

“The majority of Ohioans who gamble are able to stay within their limits,” Longmeier said. “As sports betting grows exponentially in 2023, it makes sense that we will see more challenges here in Ohio.”

Anyone having suicidal thoughts should call the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Additionally, the Problem Gambling Helpling is available 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or by texting 4HOPE to 741741.

