Ohio Attorney General launches program to protect nonprofits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost announced the launch of a new resource for Ohio nonprofits called Charitable University.

The online learning platform will educate members of charity boards about their legal obligations and the best practices for running those organizations, according to Yost’s press release.

AG Yost’s office oversees more than 60,000 active nonprofits annually with combined assets of more than $300 billion.

“Every time an Ohioan gives money to charity, he or she is performing act of faith,” AG Yost said. “We want to make sure that board members and charity leaders are faithful stewards of the money they receive.”

The AGO’s Charitable Law will ensure the public’s trust in charitable organizations through transparency and accountability, enforcing standards and holding scammers accountable, according to Yost’s press release.

When registering in the CharitableU system, there will be a series of short webinars and resources that are critical for leadership to be effective.

According to the press release, trainings in the program cover board governance, financial operations and internal controls, filings and recordkeeping and fundraising. Additional trainings will be added as the year progresses.

Completion of ChartiableU will be required of nonprofits who wish to apply for grant funds through the Attorney General’s Office to encourage organizations to be fraud free in 2023.

Organizations who complete CharitableU will be listed on the CharitableU website and users will receive a certificate upon completion of training that expires after three years.

