Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Teenager facing charges in connection to the deaths of Toledo teens, investigators confirm

According to investigators, a teenager is facing charges of complicity to murder and kidnapping...
According to investigators, a teenager is facing charges of complicity to murder and kidnapping in the case of the two teens’ deaths.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is now facing charges in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman.

According to investigators, a teenager is facing charges of complicity to murder and kidnapping in the case of the two teens’ deaths.

The teenager is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center and will appear in front of a judge on Friday, investigators say.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were indicted in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Toledo teens Ke'Marion...
Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Robert Witcher
Coroner: Lucas Co. Jail inmate died from natural causes
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs House Bill 377. The bill pledges $500 million to Ohio's...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Prosecutors say deadly Dollar Tree machete attack was random
Interim Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle
City of Toledo names new Interim Police Chief, Prosecutor

Latest News

Charles Walker in court in 2016.
TPD: Two murder suspects in case of two Toledo teens have criminal records
Two Murder Suspects in Case of Toledo Tweens have Criminal Records
Two Murder Suspects in Case of Toledo Teens have Criminal Records
One of the men working on the project used to live at the men's shelter
The windows of opportunity created by Cherry Street helped change local man’s life
Daryl Ribby lived at the men’s shelter for several months, and now is helping build the windows...
The windows of opportunity created by Cherry Street helped change local man’s life