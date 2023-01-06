Teenager facing charges in connection to the deaths of Toledo teens, investigators confirm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is now facing charges in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman.

According to investigators, a teenager is facing charges of complicity to murder and kidnapping in the case of the two teens’ deaths.

The teenager is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center and will appear in front of a judge on Friday, investigators say.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.

