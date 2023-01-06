TPD: Man shot and killed while breaking into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of breaking into a Toledo home was shot and killed on Friday.

Toledo Police said 24-year-old Dontae Hull was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a home in the 300 block of W. Park on Friday.

Police say Hull was burglarizing a home in the 300 block of W. Park and a friend of the home owner shot him inside the home. TPD said detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. No one has been arrested in connection to the case.

Officers arrived to the scene after 2:00 p.m. and found Hull suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

