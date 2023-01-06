TPD: Two murder suspects in case of two Toledo teens have criminal records

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury has indicted eight people in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman.

As an active investigation, the Toledo Police Department can’t tell us much about the individuals involved.

“We do know that they ended up at that house over on Maumee after they left Maumee Bay State Park that night,” said Sergeant Roy Kennedy. “And then they were taken to the location where they were ultimately found. All of the people have various levels of involvement in that activity. And, again, with the ongoing investigation, I can’t speak too much on to details on what everybody actually did.”

What we have learned is that, according to multiple reports, two of the indicted individuals have criminal records.

Brent Kohlhofer has a dismissed rape charge in North Carolina and became a registered sex offender in 2012 when he was arrested for promoting prostitution in Cook County, Illinois. Court documents say he knowingly provided the use of a hotel room for the purpose of prostitution.

According to a Lucas County Sex Offender Compliance Officer, Kohlhofer was supposed to register as a sex offender in Ohio when he moved to Lucas County, but did not.

Charles Walker also has a criminal history.

He’s faced murder charges once before in 2016 when he was charged with with two accounts of aggravated murder after Toledo police say he shot and killed two men execution style in a car.

Prosecutors ultimately dismissed the case without prejudice because of evidence issues.

The father of K’Lib Papa, one of the men Walker is accused of killing in 2016, says the indictment gives him a positive outlook -- but not much.

“I guess it gives you a glimmer of hope. But, after the case regarding my son and Devon, it doesn’t instill much faith,” said Michael Papa. “Indictments apparently don’t mean nothing. So, there’s no reason to get excited yet, but if they actually continue with the case, I’ll have more enthusiasm and hope.”

But, Papa says, there’s no getting justice for his son.

“How do you get justice for taking someone’s life? I don’t know if that’s a thing,” said Papa. “I think that’s just something we tell each other to feel better about it.”

