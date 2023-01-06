Birthday Club
Veteran Program rescues Five Wild Horses

By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Healing of our Veterans Equine Services (HOOVES) Mustang Task Force will set out Jan. 17 to rescue five wild horses from California for a new veteran program.

HOOVES was placed into a pilot program, where veterans and their family members will find healing as they learn how to gentle the wild horses.

The nonprofit works to enlist rescued horses to help veterans dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress through a four-day retreat in Swanton, Ohio and other pre-scheduled venues across the country.

On the way to California, the Mustang Task Force will give public talks and raise awareness for veterans’ mental health and mustang adoption in Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Missouri and Indiana, according to the HOOVES press release.

The cross-country journey, talks and veteran process will be available for viewing on the HOOVES YouTube channel.

The mustangs will be available for adoption at the end of the training period to approved adopters, according to the HOOVES press release.

Find out more about HOOVES mission and event on their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

