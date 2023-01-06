WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Jan. 6, 2023
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
- Teenager facing charges in connection to the deaths of Toledo teens, investigators confirm
- Multiple people indicted in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
- Perkins Township officers on paid leave after shooting man, officials say
- DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
- More companies accused of Ohio sports gambling ad violations
- City of Toledo names new Interim Police Chief, Prosecutor
- Attorney for indicted Toledo councilman says trial could be delayed months
- Family of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing residents raise quality of care concerns
- Governor DeWine signs new bill into law, making distracted driving a primary offense
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law
- DeWine vetoes bill that would remove local control over flavored tobacco products
- Ohio’s JD Vance sworn into U.S. Senate
- Rep. Derek Merrin loses Ohio Speaker of the House vote
- Local firefighter stresses importance of CPR in wake of Hamlin’s on-field collapse
- ‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)
- Family reunites with dog after seeing him under a different name on social media
