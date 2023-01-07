Birthday Club
1/7: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Breaks of sun late; few flurries Sunday
Highs in the upper-30s with a few breaks of sun for your Saturday... and not much wind, either. Dan Smith has your forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
No temperature rollercoaster this weekend -- just consistently close to average, with highs in the mid to upper-30s under mostly cloudy skies and not much in the way of wind. A few flurries/light snow showers are possible Sunday, mostly along/south of US-6. The first half of the work week will deliver more sun than clouds -- soak up the Vitamin D while you can! -- as highs warm slowly into the mid-40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

