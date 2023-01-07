City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release.

According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:

The north side of South Avenue from 1-475 to Holland Sylvania Road

The west side of Holland Sylvania Road from South Avenue to Hill Avenue

McTigue Drive from Hill Avenue to Nebraska Avenue

Nebraska Avenue from McTigue Drive to I-475

I-475 from Nebraska Avenue to South Avenue

The advisory is set to expire on Monday at 5 p.m., according to the City of Toledo news release.

The City of Toledo says that individuals will want to run cold water taps to flush lines for at least three minutes, then boil water from drinking and cooking. If the water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using hot water taps until after running cold water and the water clears.

Questions regarding the Boil Advisory can be heard by calling Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

