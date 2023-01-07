Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news release.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release.

According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:

  • The north side of South Avenue from 1-475 to Holland Sylvania Road
  • The west side of Holland Sylvania Road from South Avenue to Hill Avenue
  • McTigue Drive from Hill Avenue to Nebraska Avenue
  • Nebraska Avenue from McTigue Drive to I-475
  • I-475 from Nebraska Avenue to South Avenue

The advisory is set to expire on Monday at 5 p.m., according to the City of Toledo news release.

The City of Toledo says that individuals will want to run cold water taps to flush lines for at least three minutes, then boil water from drinking and cooking. If the water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using hot water taps until after running cold water and the water clears.

Questions regarding the Boil Advisory can be heard by calling Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen charged in connection to deaths of Toledo teens.
Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Toledo Police said 24-year-old Dontae Hull was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a...
TPD: Man shot and killed while breaking into Toledo home
Ryan Carter
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
Nabil Ebraheim
UTMC department chair under investigation chooses to retire
According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead

Latest News

Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Human Trafficking Prevention
Dundee Police Chase
Dundee Police Chase
Representative Marcy Kaptur, Dean of Ohio congressional delegation, is the longest serving...
Representative Kaptur makes congressional history
Highs in the upper-30s with a few breaks of sun for your Saturday... and not much wind, either....
1/7: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast