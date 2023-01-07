Local experts educate the community on Human Trafficking Prevention Month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local experts are raising awareness this January in light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by educating the community on possible signs to look out for, and how to stop the crime.

“The top three crimes in the world are drugs, illegal guns, and human trafficking,” said University of Toledo Distinguished Professor of Social Work, Celia Williamson.

Unlike illegal drugs and guns, though, human trafficking is often a crime that’s hidden in plain sight, Williamson says.

“Understanding the signs, understanding the indicators, undestanding the risk factors,” said Williamson. “There’s not just a list that I could give you, but it’s really about the context.”

As a survivor of human trafficking, El Deromano says we need to start opening up our eyes to what’s going on around us, right here in our community.

“You don’t know what to look for when an old man comes in there (to a truck stop) with his daughter, but she ain’t making eye contact with you, she ain’t looking at you she ain’t doing nothing that a normal kid would do,” said Deromano.

Now, she is trying to train others how to spot the crime. “Survivors are educators.”

Here in Toledo, Williamson says we’re identifying between 50 and 70 victims per year. “We would identify that as a pretty good number of victims that we’re identifying.”

Both women agree, the community must come together to put an end to human trafficking, at least in this area.

“We all need to sit at the table together and if we ain’t sitting at the table together, then it’s a misjustice,” said Deromano.

To highlight the importance of this month, the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition is putting on several events. You can find those here.

