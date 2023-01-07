Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Joe Deters sworn in as Ohio Supreme Court justice

Joe Deters was sworn in Saturday as Ohio Supreme Court Justice.
Joe Deters was sworn in Saturday as Ohio Supreme Court Justice.(Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters was sworn in as Ohio Supreme Court Justice Saturday morning, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Hamilton County Amy Clausing.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Deters to fill a vacancy on the high court because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Deters must run for election in 2024.

The Hamilton County Republican Party Central Committee selected Mark Piepmeier to be the interim Hamilton County prosecutor who will serve until the next general election in November 2024.

Deters was Hamilton County’s longest-serving prosecuting attorney from 1992-1999 and 2005 to 2023.

Deters gives last interview as Hamilton County’s top prosecutor

His last day on the job was Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
A truck driver was pronounced dead after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to...
Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say
According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
Toledo Police said 24-year-old Dontae Hull was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a...
TPD: Man shot and killed while breaking into Toledo home
The newly renovated center brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as members...
Public open house at multi-million dollar game changer in downtown Toledo

Latest News

Jamie Rodriguez was killed in a crash at Reynolds and Angola in March of 2022. Nearly a year...
Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year later, family seeks justice
Rep. Jason Stephens (R), of Kitts Hill, has become Ohio’s next Speaker of the House, despite...
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights
Jamie Rodriguez was killed in a crash at Reynolds and Angola in March of 2022. Nearly a year...
Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year later, victim’s family seeks justice
It's another calm and mostly cloudy day, though sunshine should finally win out tomorrow! Dan...
1/8: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo