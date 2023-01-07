Joe Deters sworn in as Ohio Supreme Court justice

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters was sworn in as Ohio Supreme Court Justice Saturday morning, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Hamilton County Amy Clausing.

Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Deters to fill a vacancy on the high court because Justice Sharon Kennedy was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Deters must run for election in 2024.

The Hamilton County Republican Party Central Committee selected Mark Piepmeier to be the interim Hamilton County prosecutor who will serve until the next general election in November 2024.

Deters was Hamilton County’s longest-serving prosecuting attorney from 1992-1999 and 2005 to 2023.

His last day on the job was Friday.

