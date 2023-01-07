Birthday Club
OSHP says one is dead after semi crash

A truck driver was pronounced dead after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to...
A truck driver was pronounced dead after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver died after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post.

Kenneth Risner, 50, from Bryan, Ohio, was driving a semi-tractor pulling a Heil Trailer westbound on US24 when the crash occurred near mile post 54 in Providence Township, according to OSHP’s Toledo Post’s news release.

Risner drove off the north side of US24 into a ditch and striking a speed limit sign. Police say Risner was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OSHP’s Toledo Post says the crash remains under investigation at this time.

