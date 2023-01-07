OSHP says one is dead after semi crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver died after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post.

Kenneth Risner, 50, from Bryan, Ohio, was driving a semi-tractor pulling a Heil Trailer westbound on US24 when the crash occurred near mile post 54 in Providence Township, according to OSHP’s Toledo Post’s news release.

Risner drove off the north side of US24 into a ditch and striking a speed limit sign. Police say Risner was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OSHP’s Toledo Post says the crash remains under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.