Monroe County Sheriff’s Department: Police chase ends in crash

According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the...
According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and began traveling towards Michigan, driving through Washington Township. During this time Washington Township Police also joined the chase.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department remains on the scene of a crash in downtown Dundee.

According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and began traveling towards Michigan, driving through Washington Township. During this time Washington Township Police also joined the chase.

The suspect driver continued to flee towards Dundee, traveling down various side streets in an attempt to lose officers. However, during this time the vehicle lost nearly all of its tires to spike strips. As the driver attempted to turn on the main street, the male driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby light pile.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that both the male driver and a female passenger were recovered from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at the time, however, the Monroe Sheriff’s Department said they believe the female passenger was in critical condition during the time of departure. Officers have not confirmed the cause of the traffic stop which ensued the police chase

