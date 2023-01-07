Public open house at multi-million dollar game changer in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The SeaGate Convention Centre first opened its doors more than three decades ago, but it’s undergone a multi-million dollar renovation, and it’s now called the Glass City Center. This weekend, you’re invited to come to take a look inside.

The nearly $70 million dollar renovation and expansion project is expected to pay major dividends for decades to come. The space has been redone from top to bottom. The showstopper is the Grand Ballroom with a large terrace that overlooks Fifth Third Field and downtown.

The 16,000-square-foot space seats about 900 people. There was a lot of attention to detail, including the hallway carpeting outside the ballroom that was designed to look like a river.

Yet, there’s much more to the project, as the 75,000 square-foot refurbished expo hall has a much different look to it, from the walls to the lighting. There are also private conference rooms with fiber technology. The walls throughout are lined with more than a million dollars worth of artwork.

General Manager Steve Miller said it all adds up to a big win for the city and the region.

“We were doing about 125,000 visitors a year before the renovation and expansion. We are hoping to double that in the first five years. We’re thinking that within the first ten years, there will be an additional $800 million in economic impact for Toledo and NW Ohio. This is a game-changer. People will come here and then feed out into restaurants, bars, the museum, the imagination station, the zoo, and everywhere else. The challenging thing in this business is that it is very competitive. All the other cities in the Midwest are doing the same thing, so we needed to make sure Toledo is in that rotation,” Miller said.

The open house is free to the public on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to touring the new space, you’ll also have a chance to enjoy live music and check out all the beautiful artwork inside the renovated space.

