Representative Kaptur makes congressional history

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Representative Marcy Kaptur, Dean of Ohio congressional delegation, is the longest serving woman in Congressional history.

Early Saturday morning, Kaptur was sworn in to represent Ohio’s ninth Congressional district in the 118th Congress. This will be Kaptur’s 21st term after having been first elected to the House of Representatives in 1982.

Her career within the House of Representatives surpasses that of Barbara Mikulski of Maryland, who served in both the United States House and Senate for over 40 years, according to Kaptur’s news release.

“I am honored to have earned the support of so many people across Northwest Ohio – from the Indiana border to Erie County. Today, I pledged anew to represent working people of all walks of life, Republican or Democrat, as we work toward a more perfect union and to defend liberty at home and abroad. Our region faces tremendous challenges and I will continue to fight every day to bring resources home to the heartland,” Kaptur said.

According to Kaptur’s news release, she is looking to build off the success of the 117th Congress to continue to be “poised and ready to capture the future.”

Kaptur looks forward to building consensus between the parties on the 2023 Farm Bill, strengthen protections for veterans in housing and healthcare and fighting any attempts to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare as they work to lower the cost of prescription drugs, according to Kaptur’s news release.

While this process has been long, Kaptur points out that this “awesome moment” has been belittled by the proceedings, bringing “dishonor on the House.”

“The peaceful transition of partisan power in the most powerful representative democracy in the world is an awesome moment. After 15 ballots, endless backroom deals, chaos and intimidation the public fully witnessed, the most radical elements of the Republican Party have elected a Speaker,” Kaptur said. “The process has brought dishonor on the House. As we proceed, may common purpose and collegiality prevail as this House meets its obligations to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

