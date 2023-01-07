State program mediates nursing facility concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out.

“I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said.

Dean only ended up spending about a month in the facility -in part, because their insurance allows them to have an at-home nurse. But, Groves said she worries about the residents who don’t have that ability.

“People who don’t have family members or close friends who can advocate on their behalf are really, really unable to get their needs met in situations like this,” Groves said. “I have a concern for the people who are there on a permanent basis and who have no other choice. I think they don’t deserve to be treated in the way they are being treated,” Groves said.

An Ohio program helps protect the people groves worries about.

“Our goal is to make sure residents are receiving excellence in their care and quality in their care,” said Meg Senecal, an intake manager for the Ohio Department of Aging’s Ombudsman Program.

The program monitors nursing facilities like Divine on a quarterly basis. They also have an intake line people can call with questions, complaints, or open a case.

“If a family member is calling us and saying, ‘we’ve brought up our concerns to staff multiple times and nobody is listening. They are not hearing us. We’re still really concerned’. We can open a case then...” Senecal said. “Our first step always is to go out to the facility unannounced and go meet that resident in person.”

From then, an Ombudsman representative mediates between the resident and nursing staff to find solutions to whatever issues they are facing.

“We’re here purely to be that resident’s advocate and work to get things fixed before we have to go to the state,” Senecal said.

The Ombudsman Program can be reached at 1-800-282-1206.

