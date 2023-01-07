WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 6
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an assortment of sports on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Boys basketball, girls basketball, men’s college basketball and hockey are on the slate.
The Game of the Week features Whitmer at St. John’s. Anthony Wayne, Napoleon, Bowling Green, and Northview each battle in girls-boys doubleheaders. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have those games covered in addition to the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
HOCKEY
Kalamazoo at Toledo
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western Michigan at Toledo
BOYS BASKETBALL
Whitmer at St. John’s
Bowling Green at Northview
Blissfield at Bedford
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Bowsher at Waite
St. Francis at Clay
Willard at Huron
Scott at Start
Lima Senior at Central Catholic
Southview at Maumee
Perrysburg at Springfield
Woodward at Rogers
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Bowling Green at Northview
Willard at Huron
Clyde at Perkins
