WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 6

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an assortment of sports on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday. Boys basketball, girls basketball, men’s college basketball and hockey are on the slate.

The Game of the Week features Whitmer at St. John’s. Anthony Wayne, Napoleon, Bowling Green, and Northview each battle in girls-boys doubleheaders. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have those games covered in addition to the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

HOCKEY

Kalamazoo at Toledo

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Western Michigan at Toledo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Whitmer at St. John’s

Bowling Green at Northview

Blissfield at Bedford

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Bowsher at Waite

St. Francis at Clay

Willard at Huron

Scott at Start

Lima Senior at Central Catholic

Southview at Maumee

Perrysburg at Springfield

Woodward at Rogers

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Bowling Green at Northview

Willard at Huron

Clyde at Perkins

