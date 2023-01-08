1/7: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, quiet, and calm with lows in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a flurry possible, mainly south of Toledo; highs mid to upper 30s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and breezy Monday, highs into the low 40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A brief afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, highs in the mid-40s. Cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid-40s and late day rain. The rain will continue to fall Thursday night into Friday, and it’ll eventually mix with and changeover to snow. Some accumulations are possible. Otherwise, breezy, and colder Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-30s.

