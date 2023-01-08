Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1/7: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

A flurry possible Sunday, then lots of sunshine for Monday!
1/7: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, quiet, and calm with lows in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a flurry possible, mainly south of Toledo; highs mid to upper 30s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and breezy Monday, highs into the low 40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A brief afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, highs in the mid-40s. Cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid-40s and late day rain. The rain will continue to fall Thursday night into Friday, and it’ll eventually mix with and changeover to snow. Some accumulations are possible. Otherwise, breezy, and colder Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
A truck driver was pronounced dead after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to...
Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say
Toledo Police said 24-year-old Dontae Hull was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a...
TPD: Man shot and killed while breaking into Toledo home
The newly renovated center brought much joy to the Lucas County Commissioners as members...
Public open house at multi-million dollar game changer in downtown Toledo

Latest News

1/7: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/7: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Highs in the upper-30s with a few breaks of sun for your Saturday... and not much wind, either....
1/7: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast
Highs in the upper-30s with a few breaks of sun for your Saturday... and not much wind, either....
1/7: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
1/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/6/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast