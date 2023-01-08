1/8: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

It’s another day of mostly cloudy skies and light wind to round out the weekend, finally rolling back most of those clouds for your Monday. Highs will slowly warm to the mid-40s by the midweek. Late-week rain/snow chances continue to build, peaking on Friday. Any potential snow totals are all over the place -- especially with lows barely touching freezing, and highs still near 40F that day.

