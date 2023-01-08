1/8/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s. MONDAY: AM clouds, then some PM sunshine is expected, highs near 40. TUESDAY: AM sprinkles and rain showers, then cloudy, highs in the lower 40s. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild, highs in the mid 40s. THURSDAY: Rain likely, snow possible by evening, highs in the lower 40s. Rain to snow Thursday night. FRIDAY: AM snow, then dry in the afternoon, highs in the mid 30s.

