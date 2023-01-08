Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1/8/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Some sun, rain and snow in the extended forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s. MONDAY: AM clouds, then some PM sunshine is expected, highs near 40. TUESDAY: AM sprinkles and rain showers, then cloudy, highs in the lower 40s. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild, highs in the mid 40s. THURSDAY: Rain likely, snow possible by evening, highs in the lower 40s. Rain to snow Thursday night. FRIDAY: AM snow, then dry in the afternoon, highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
A truck driver was pronounced dead after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to...
Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say
According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Toledo Police said 24-year-old Dontae Hull was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a...
TPD: Man shot and killed while breaking into Toledo home

Latest News

1/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
It's another calm and mostly cloudy day, though sunshine should finally win out tomorrow! Dan...
1/8: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast
It's another calm and mostly cloudy day, though sunshine should finally win out tomorrow! Dan...
1/8: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
1/7: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/7: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast