Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot

Substances found during the search are examined on the premises of the fire department in...
Substances found during the search are examined on the premises of the fire department in Castrop-Rauxel, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023. In Castrop-Rauxel, there was a large-scale operation by the police and fire department on Saturday evening. A special task force (SEK) was also on the scene, a police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency on Saturday evening.(Source: Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) - A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.

Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.

In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man’s home.

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from an allied intelligence agency about the alleged plans for a chemical attack.

Five years ago, German police arrested a Tunisian man and his wife on suspicion of planning to carry out a ricin attack in the name of the Islamic State group. They were later found guilty and sentenced to 10 and eight years’ imprisonment, respectively.

