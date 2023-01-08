Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year later, family seeks justice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Jamie Rodriguez, the woman killed by an alleged reckless driver in March of 2022 at Angola and Reynolds, is up in arms as the man accused of causing the accident was ordered to wear an ankle monitor rather than being jailed.

Armon Richardson was arrested this week nearly a year after the accident on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault, according to court documents. At his bond hearing on Thursday, he was released on an SOR bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

“I was notified that they got him so I was like the happiest person in the world for about 15 minutes. And then I was told that he was getting out on an ankle monitor, which just crushed me,” says Teresa Dockum, Rodriguez’s mother.

Dockum described her late daughter as a hard-working mother and says her loss has left a hole in the family. She says Rodriguez and her daughter were returning home from getting milkshakes at the time of the deadly crash.

“She was laying on the grass, with no shirt where they were trying to resuscitate her, and the four waves in her brain were dead. And then my granddaughter had to get cut out of the other side, she had to get cut out. She had horrible injuries and surgeries,” says Dockum.

She says every day is a battle without her daughter, and she promised Rodriguez on her deathbed that she would get her justice.

“To let him out instead of holding him in the county until the trial is done like they do other people with lesser charges, that’s what I don’t understand,” says Dockum.

Richardson is due to be back in court on Tuesday, January 10th.

