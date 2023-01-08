Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene.

TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for their injuries. Their identity and condition is unknown at this time.

Officers said they were searching for a suspect near Summit.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers by texting or calling 419-255-1111. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

