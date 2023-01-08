Birthday Club
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday

Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 8.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo.

The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.

Investigators said they didn’t know the conditions of the two people shot.

Police don’t have suspects in custody.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by texting or calling 419-255-1111.

