1/9: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Temporary sunshine today; late-week rain/snow
Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We’re on pace for our cloudiest winter season on record (dating back to 2004), but we finally have a brief break clearing from west to east this afternoon. The dose of Vitamin D is short-lived, however, with overcast skies for the rest of the week. A few flurries and sprinkles are possible Tuesday, with temps warming to the mid-40s as another low approaches later this week. That will lead to widespread showers Thursday and light snow Friday, with most models showing 1″ of flakes or less.

