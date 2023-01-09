1/9: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

We’re on pace for our cloudiest winter season on record (dating back to 2004), but we finally have a brief break clearing from west to east this afternoon. The dose of Vitamin D is short-lived, however, with overcast skies for the rest of the week. A few flurries and sprinkles are possible Tuesday, with temps warming to the mid-40s as another low approaches later this week. That will lead to widespread showers Thursday and light snow Friday, with most models showing 1″ of flakes or less.

