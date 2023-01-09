Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1/9/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Mild for now, tracking rain then snow by the end of the week
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, upper 20s. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few showers, highs near 40. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, highs in the mid to upper 40s. THURSDAY: Rain likely, highs in the mid 40s. Rain changing to snow Thursday night. FRIDAY: Snow showers likely, cooler, highs in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

Latest News

1/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late...
1/9: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late...
1/9: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Thursday Rain, Friday Snow Likely
January 9th Weather Forecast