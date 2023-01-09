City of Toledo announces 2023 MLK Experience events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and the University of Toledo have announced the 2023 MLK Experience events that are taking place this weekend.

The MLK Experience, which is taking place from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16, is held to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who payed a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States.

The following are the events taking place this weekend:

Poetry and Spoken Word hosted by Hunter Prey

Jan. 13 at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

21 years of age and older

Tickets are $10 for non-TolHouse members

Enjoy signature cocktails, poetry, spoken word, music, food and networking. There will also be open mic opportunities.

31st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast “Daring to Achieve: A Call to Challenge Stigmas and the Status Quo”

Jan. 14 at The Pinnacle located at 1772 Indian Wood Circle

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tickets are $50

The event will feature guest speaker Brian Dawkins, a former NFL football player and Hall of Famer

Click here to register and find more information

Community Worship Services

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church 1502 N Detroit Ave. with Pastor James Willis Service begins at 10:45 a.m. To watch the service live or recorded, click here

Transformation Church 5444 Airport Highway with Pastor Brandon Tucker Service begins at 11:30 a.m. To watch the service live, click here To watch a recording of the service, click here



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Day Celebration (Virtual)

Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chuck Ealey, a University of Toledo graduate and American and Canadian football player, will join his daughter Jael Ealy Richardson in a discussion about what it means to “live the dream” to kick off the event. Keynote speaker Bree Newsome, an American filmmaker, musician and activist, will follow.

Special performance include: Thaddaeus Washington playing “Lift Every Voice” on the electric guitar African drumming by J.P. Dynasty The Toledo Opera An original spoken word piece by Davion Desean Brandon Monford playing the saxophone in front on the new Jazz Mural at the Glass City Center The My5tery Music Band United Vision Choir TRIBE



The City says the Toledo Museum of Art will be open on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day-long MLK celebration with guest speaker Dr. Calvin Burney Jr., Superintendent of Rise & Shine Academy and motivational speaker and Chair of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast.

TMA guests can enjoy a screening of the movie “Selma” while also going on a tour to learn about African American artwork and enjoying special performances by the BGSU Voices Choir.

According to the City, the Human Relations Commission will be sponsoring a free cookie from Jera’s Heavenly Sweet and a free 16 ounce cup of coffee from Onyx Café in the Oliver House. Patrons can receive their free cookie and coffee while supplies last on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.

