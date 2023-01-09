Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dead whale washes ashore on Mississippi beach

Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian, Mississippi.
By Leslie Rojas and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Scientists from different agencies are conducting research on a dead fin whale that washed ashore in Pass Christian.

The endangered species is now being examined by several scientists from federal and state agencies, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, Mote Marine Laboratory, FWC Marine Mammal Research and Rescue, and many more.

Crews arrived early to start collecting samples that will determine the cause of death, WLOX reported.

“We are doing an external review of the animal, but we will also be looking internally at all the organs and collecting samples to send them off for testing,” Institute for Marine Mammal Studies stranding coordinator Theresa Madrigal said.

There’s no clear answer on what caused the whale to wash ashore, but scientists believe it has to do with health problems.

“These animals are very deep dwellers. They are going to stay offshore for the most part, so when they come inshore, typically they are very sick. It’s likely this animal was sick and started to come into the Mississippi Sound,” Madrigal said.

In the past, only three fin whales have been stranded in the Gulf of Mexico. This is the first time one has been stranded on the Mississippi coast. The sighting is extremely rare, and people like Michael O’Dwyer were shocked to hear the news.

“I thought that I would just come and observe what’s going on. It’s unusual that we see them on the beach. We see porpoises quite often. Not too often do we see whales here,” O’Dwyer said.

Scientists will continue to conduct research in Pass Christian. The cause of death will be determined once they receive lab results.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
Swanton Middle School
Swanton middle school wrestling coach on leave for alleged ‘unprofessional’ conduct at tournament

Latest News

Lawanda Sample-Rusk said she happened to be at the school when the shooting happened and...
Grandmother says she gave aid to teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan’s pain
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders
McDonald’s Corp. was also charged by the SEC for the incident.
SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school spurns Russian claim of troops killed there