Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fisher-Price has re-announced its recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after several more deaths have been reported since the initial recall.

When the original recall was announced in 2019, over 30 deaths had been reported after babies rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 70 more deaths have been reported since, and at least eight were reported to have happened after the initial recall announcement.

In total, about 100 deaths have been reported while infants were in the products, though Fisher-Price notes that it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of some of the incidents.

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.

Anyone with the sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher.

The CPSC notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament

Latest News

Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
APD says several students were interviewed and one student was taken into custody.
Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit