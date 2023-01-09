Birthday Club
Glass City Wranglers charity game to benefit for Ronald McDonald House

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Wranglers is holding a a charity game later this month to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The game will take place on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at Cardinal Stritch. General admission will be $5 a person and free for those 13 years of age and younger.

According to organizers, participants will include members from Toledo Police, Toledo Fire, the Glass City Wranglers and the Cardinal Stritch Varsity team. The event will also include dance crews, a DJ, mascots and giveaways.

Organizers say all proceeds from the game will go towards the Ronald McDonald House and a Cardinal Stritch Scholarship.

