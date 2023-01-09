January 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mild today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be around 40. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high near 40. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the middle to upper 40s with rain likely. Rain is expected to change to snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow showers are likely on Friday morning with steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Another warm up is expected next week.

