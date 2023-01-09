Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

January 9th Weather Forecast

Thursday Rain, Friday Snow Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mild today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be around 40. Tuesday will be cloudy with a high near 40. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the middle to upper 40s with rain likely. Rain is expected to change to snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow showers are likely on Friday morning with steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Another warm up is expected next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
A truck driver was pronounced dead after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to...
Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say

Latest News

January 9th Weather Forecast
January 9th Weather Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast