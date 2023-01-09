Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday.

According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

APD says several students were interviewed and one student was taken into custody. According to Deputy Chief Laurence R. VanAlstine, the rifle that was pictured in the post was an Airsoft rifle and has been recovered by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact School Resource Officer Joshua Perry at the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4808 or via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

